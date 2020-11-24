Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

