Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

