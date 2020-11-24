Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,144 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.