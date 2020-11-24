Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $113,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $170.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

