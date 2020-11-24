Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

