Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

