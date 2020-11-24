Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $91,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24,507.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 24,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.