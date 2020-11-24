Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Hologic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hologic by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 573,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $88,797,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $78,101,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

