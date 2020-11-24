Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $207.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,762. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.33.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

