Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Update

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $208.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

