Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $305.76. 9,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at $76,376,441.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total value of $221,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

