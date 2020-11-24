iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $6.25. iMedia Brands shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,184 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMBI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth $49,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

