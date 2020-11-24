Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.48. Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.44 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) Company Profile (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

