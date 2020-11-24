International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:IP opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

