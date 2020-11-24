Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 371,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVAC. Benchmark decreased their target price on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVAC opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.90. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

