Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.33

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.33 and last traded at $124.31, with a volume of 27362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,678.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after buying an additional 224,839 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.