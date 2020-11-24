Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 491 put options on the company. This is an increase of 679% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

AZPN opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $112.98. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

