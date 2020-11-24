Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,707 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,510% compared to the average volume of 106 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

