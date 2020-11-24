Ionis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 612 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 705% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In other news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 1.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

