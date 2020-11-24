Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.75

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 8434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,350. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

