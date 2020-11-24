iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,153 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.