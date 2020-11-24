iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

