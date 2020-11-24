iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.82

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.82 and last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

