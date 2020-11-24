iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. 32,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,961. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

