iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter worth $6,135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 234,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.