iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 222,502 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 219,574 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 188,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.07. 32,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

