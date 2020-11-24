Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.20-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.81.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

