Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $81.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JMPLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

