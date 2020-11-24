Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $8.41. Kaixin Auto shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 74,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

