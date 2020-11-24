Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSACU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth $774,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,926,000.

OTCMKTS PSACU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

