Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

QUAL opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

