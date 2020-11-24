Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

KELYA opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $831.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

