Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.87. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

