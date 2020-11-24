Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,674,000 after purchasing an additional 102,518 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $139.31. 42,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

