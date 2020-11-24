Kin Price Tops $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $27.82 million and $386,877.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00170420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.83 or 0.01055329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00199411 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

