Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Knight Equity lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KCG lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

KNX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 11,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

