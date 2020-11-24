Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

