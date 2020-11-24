Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 129,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 507.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 121,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

