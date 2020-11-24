L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

LB opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

