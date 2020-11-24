L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

