L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $49.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

LB opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

