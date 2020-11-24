Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 695.57 ($9.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 578.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.53. Land Securities Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32).

Get Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 45,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.