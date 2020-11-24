Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.44. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEJU shares. ValuEngine cut Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

