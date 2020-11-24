Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $19.59 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

