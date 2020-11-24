Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LEVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

