Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 1,715,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,428.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

