Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,557,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,193.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,728,000 after buying an additional 3,402,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after buying an additional 3,024,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 1,313,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.