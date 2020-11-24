Litecoin Cash Price Up 10% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $2,218.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00855420 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.65 or 0.99551142 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 699,961,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

