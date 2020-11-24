Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on January 8th

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) announced a dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:LOK opened at GBX 561 ($7.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 554.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 558.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.47 million and a PE ratio of 57.13. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Get Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Thomas sold 2,075 shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £12,450 ($16,266.00).

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operated through 34 self-storage centers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.