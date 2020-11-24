Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $23.78. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 8,456 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LORL. BidaskClub cut Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $419.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

